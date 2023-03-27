Apple CEO Tim Cook meets with Chinese commerce minister to discuss trade relations

Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao met Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday and exchanged views on the company's development in China, the commerce ministry said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Monday to discuss the company's progress in China, according to the commerce ministry. Their conversation focused on measures to ensure stability in industrial and supply chains.

Minister Wang also conveyed to Cook that China is committed to providing foreign companies, including Apple, with a favorable business environment and services.

Cook was in Beijing last weekend to participate in the China Development Forum, which was organised by the Chinese government. During the meeting, Wang reiterated that China remains committed to promoting a high-level opening-up of rules, regulations, management, standards, and other systems.

In addition to this, Wang also met with the leaders of several other prominent international companies over the past few days. These included representatives from Pfizer, BMW, and Qualcomm.

With inputs from Reuters