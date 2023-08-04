Apple achieves record-high revenue in India during June quarter despite global decline

During the earnings call with analysts, CEO Tim Cook said that the company had achieved a June quarter revenue record in India, with strong double-digit growth, following the opening of its first two retail stores in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Apple on Friday announced its third quarter financial results, revealing a marginal one percent decline in revenue compared to the previous year. Interestingly, the tech giant announced a remarkable achievement in India, attaining an unprecedented peak in revenue.

Tim Cook emphasised that the actual performance of the newly established stores exceeded the company's initial projections. Additionally, Cook pointed to the extraordinary success in the Services segment, driven by a noteworthy milestone of over one billion paid subscriptions.

Apple's influence in emerging markets, including India , Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, and others, remained robust, with substantial iPhone sales in these regions. Particularly focusing on India, Cook delved into Apple's partnership with the global nonprofit organisation Acumen. Their collaborative efforts are aimed at propelling clean energy innovation and enhancing livelihoods in India.

Cook expressed the company's unwavering commitment to the Apple 2030 goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its complete supply chain and the entire lifecycle of its products. He stated, "Apple has joined forces with global nonprofit Acumen in a novel initiative to foster clean energy innovation and uplift livelihoods in India. Our dedication to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 remains steadfast, encompassing every facet of our supply chain and product lifecycle."

Despite year-over-year declines in iPhone, Mac, and iPad revenues, Apple experienced a two percent increase in revenue from wearables, home, and accessories. Cook deemed it an exciting quarter for Services, with revenue reaching $21.2 billion, surpassing expectations with an eight percent year-over-year increase.

Apple did not provide any guidance, as has been the trend since 2020 citing uncertainty. Although it did mention that it will report a revenue drop in the September quarter as well.

CFO Luca Maestri expects iPhone sales to do better than the June quarter and that the services business growth will be even better. It expects sales of Macs and iPads to drop in double digits.