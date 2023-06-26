CNBC TV18
Apollo Tyres eyes $5 bn revenue in FY26 but analysts remain divided on its projections

By Kanishka Sarkar  Jun 26, 2023 2:51:48 PM IST (Published)

In Apollo Tyres' investors meet, the Gurugram headquartered company laid out its vision for the financial year 2025-26 and set the revenue aim at $5 billion as against its revenue of $3.1 billion on the 2022-2023 fiscal.

Apollo Tyres shares slipped more than two percent on June 26 following a mixed reaction by analysts on the company’s projections in its investor meet. While JM Financials and Motilal Oswal Securities have raised their target prices on the tyre maker's stock, Kotak Institutional Equities and Nomura's target stands below the current market price.

At 1 pm, Apollo Tyres were trading 2.79 percent lower at Rs 404.50 on BSE. In 2023 so far (year-to-date), the stock has given a return of more than 23 percent to its investors as against benchmark Sensex which rose nearly three percent during the period.
A look at key takeaways from Apollo Tyres investors meet
During the meet, the Gurugram headquartered company laid out its vision for the financial year 2025-26 and set the revenue aim at $5 billion as against its revenue of $3.1 billion on the 2022-2023 fiscal.
X