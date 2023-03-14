Apollo Pipes board approves raising Rs 259.60 crore via preferential issue of shares

Under the proposal, 47,20,000 fully convertible warrants each carrying a right exercisable by the Warrant holder to subscribe to one Equity Share per of face value Rs 10 per unit would be issued at a price of Rs 550, aggregating Rs 259.60 crore.
Apollo Pipes on Tuesday announced that its board has approved fund raining of up to Rs 259.60 crore via preferential issue of fully convertible warrants to ‘Promoter & Promoter Group’ and ‘Non-Promoter’ Category.
Recommended ArticlesView All
You won't believe where the Oscar winner Naatu Naatu song was filmed
Mar 14, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
International Day of Mathematics: Importance of the 'study of numbers' in fund management
Mar 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Highest women staff attrition seen in the 20-30 age group: FICCI-CNBC-TV18 survey
Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Maharashtra farmers protest | What the protesters seek under Forest Rights Act
Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Under the proposal, 47,20,000 fully convertible warrants each carrying a right exercisable by the Warrant holder to subscribe to one Equity Share per of face value Rs 10 per unit would be issued at a price of Rs 550, aggregating Rs 259.60 crore.
As per the regulatory filing, the company will issue up to 15 lakh warrants to promoter & promoter group Meenakshi Gupta. Apart from this, the warrants will also be issued to eight non-promoters namely Megha Gupta, Arun Agarwal, Sahil Gupta, Anubhav Gupta, Ajay Kumar Jain, Sunil Mohanty, Manoj Sharma and Dwarika Nath Panda.
In addition, the board appointed CARE Ratings as the as the Monitoring Agency to monitor the use of proceeds of the preferential issue.
Besides, the Board has also approved the appointment of Arun Agarwal as an additional director of Apollo Pipes with immediate effect and designated him as Joint Managing Director for a term of 3 years w.e.f. April 1, 2023.
The Board also approved re-designation of Sameer Gupta, Managing Director as Chairman & Managing Director of the company.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!