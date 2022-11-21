India's largest hospital chain may surprise the market, says UBS

UBS' revised price target implies a potential upside of nearly 30 percent on Apollo Hospitals.

Broking firm UBS believes that the market will be surprised by Apollo Hospitals' success on multiple fronts. Therefore, it has upgraded shares of the hospital chain to a buy rating from the earlier rating on neutral.

The firm has also raised its price target on Apollo Hospitals to Rs 5,600, implying a potential upside of nearly 30 percent from Friday's closing levels.

UBS believes that Apollo Hospitals is executing well on new initiatives, growth, and core segments and that the market is not pricing in an early success of its digital strategy.

However, Apollo's digital health and pharmacy business reported an EBIT loss of Rs 54.3 crore in the September quarter, wider than than the Rs 33.56 crore loss that it reported during the June quarter.

During the September quarter, Apollo Hospitals reported revenue growth of 14 percent from last year and 12 percent on a sequential basis. EBITDA margin also expanded 200 basis points to 20.1 percent.

Growth came from the core hospitals business, which reported a growth of 5 percent from last year. The street expected growth to be between 6-8 percent, as occupancy improved and remained steady at 64 percent.

The company also took a price hike in mid-single-digit during the quarter but its impact will be felt entirely in the December quarter. UBS believes that the company's hospital business is recording strong traction. It further added that accelerated expansion in physical pharmacy and the diagnostics business is aiding market share gains for the company.

Apollo's retail and diagnostics business reported a 9 percent growth compared to the June quarter while margin also doubled sequentially from 2 percent to 4 percent.

Despite the upgrade, shares of Apollo Hospitals are trading little changed at Rs 4,400. Shares are down 12 percent on a year-to-date basis.

