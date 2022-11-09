Apollo Hospitals Earnings Preview: High Covid base to keep a lid on growth

Apollo's Hospital business is estimated to grow between 6-8 percent from last year.

A high base due to the pandemic sales in financial year 2022 is likely to cap Apollo Hospitals Ltd.'s growth during the September quarter. One of the new inclusions in the Nifty 50 index will report results on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Operating performance and net profit for the company is also likely to be lower on a year-on-year basis, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll.

Revenue growth for the quarter is likely to be in single-digits both year-on-year and sequentially.

During the same quarter in financial year 2022, the company reported a 35 percent growth in revenue as it benefitted from the sale of Covid-19 vaccines. That alone contributed Rs 250 crore to the overall topline.

Growth in the company's hospital and pharmacy business is likely to remain strong. However, the slower pace of growth in the Apollo Health and Lifestyle or the clinics business may have an impact.

Occupancy during the June quarter in mature hospitals stood at 62 percent while that in new hospitals stood at 55 percent.

EBITDA margin during the quarter may decline 300 basis points due to single-digit margin in the pharmacy business and higher digital and marketing spends. Apollo 24/7 recorded an EBIT loss of Rs 140.7 crore in the June quarter.

Commentary on fund raising in Apollo Health will be key as the company had guided for long-term interest from investors. They mentioned that some announcements could be made by December. As of June, investment in Apollo 24/7 had increased 60 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 135 crore, which the management expected to grow to Rs 550 crore by the end of the current financial year.

Here's some other guidance issued by the company previously:

25 percent revenue growth for Hospital services with 200 basis points EBITDA margin expansion over the next 12-15 months

Plans to increase occupancy to 70 percent from 60 percent

20 percent revenue growth in the pharmacy distribution business in the current financial year with steady margin

Apollo 24/7 GMV of Rs 1,500 crore for the current financial year

Diagnostic business to grow to Rs 1,000 crore within three years

Shares of Apollo Hospitals have declined 13 percent this year and are down 27 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 5,935.