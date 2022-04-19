Apollo Global considers participating in bid for Twitter, says report

Apollo Global Management Inc is considering participating in a bid for Twitter Inc after Elon Musk's $43 billion pitch put the social-media company in play, a media report quoted people familiar with the matter.

Apollo Global Management Inc is considering ways it can provide financing to any deal and is open to working with Musk or any other bidder, the Wall Street Journal reported. Its participation would be through its credit investment platform rather than its private equity business, the report said.

Both Apollo and Twitter declined to comment.

More private equity firms have expressed interest in participating in a deal for Twitter Inc, people familiar with the matter had said on Monday.

The interest emerged after Thoma Bravo, a technology-focused private equity firm, contacted Twitter last week to explore a buyout that would challenge Musk 's $43 billion offer.

Twitter adopted a "poison pill" on Friday to limit Musk's ability to raise his stake in the social media platform. Musk, who currently owns about 9 percent of the company, had last week disclosed an offer of about $43 billion, or $54.20 per share.

Thoma Bravo has informed Twitter that it is exploring the possibility of putting together a bid, Reuters reported over the weekend.