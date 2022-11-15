Apna.co and Saint-Gobain Gyproc partner to create 2000 jobs in India

Through this partnership, Apna and Saint-Gobain Gyproc together plan to create more than 2000 job opportunities for skilled professionals in India. Apna’s job platform provides skilled professionals like carpenters, painters, telecallers and others.

India’s largest jobs and professional networking, Apna.co on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gypsum leader Saint-Gobain Gyproc. Apna.co said in a press release that the aim of this MoU is to support SMBs and MSMEs.

Apna and Saint-Gobain Gyproc together plan to create more than 2000 job opportunities for skilled professionals in India. Through this partnership, Apna.co will support Saint-Gobain Gyproc’s partners to hire skilled workforce across professions.

Additionally, Apna will also facilitate live webinars on professional networking, and community engagement for all the candidates undergoing skilling programs by Saint-Gobain Gyproc. At present, Saint-Gobain Gyproc has around 8000 business partners in India.

Apna.co said in its release that it has been recording a 20 percent month-on-month increase in jobs in the construction and manufacturing industry. Recently, apna.co recorded an uptick in demand for professionals with around 4,000 jobs being posted every day during the festive season.

Talking about the partnership, Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, Apna.co said, “With the construction industry finally bouncing back post the pandemic, our partnership with Saint-Gobain Gyproc is a step towards our mission to accelerate growth for industry players and support them in hiring faster and better”

“Over the years, Saint-Gobain Gyproc has been constantly focusing on all aspects of sustainable growth while tying the community together. The partnership with Apna.co is yet another step towards our larger goal of creating an accessible ecosystem for all the industry workforces," Venkat Subramanian, Managing Director of Saint-Gobain Gyproc said.

"The benefit of such collaborations is that it will not only bridge the gap between demand and supply for job opportunities amongst the skilled labour but on a macro level help contribute towards boosting India’s manufacturing capabilities.”

With a presence in 70+ cities across India, apna’s job platform comprises a professional networking platform for skilled professionals like carpenters, painters, telecallers, field sales agents, delivery personnel, and others. The platform was founded in 2019.

Gyproc is part of the Saint-Gobain group and provides plaster and plasterboard solutions in more than 60 countries through 135 sites and 5 local brands. It entered India in 1996 and has 26 manufacturing sites in the country