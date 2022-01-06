APM Terminals Pipavav secures new weekly service to ease supply network between India, Gulf region

APM Terminals Pipavav has secured a new weekly service, connecting Jebel Ali Port to Sohar, Nhava Sheva, Pipavav and Mundra Port, which will ease the supply network between India and the Gulf, the private port operator said on Thursday. The first vessel for the service arrived at APM Terminals Pipavav on January 5, it said.

APM Terminals Pipavav has secured a new — weekly service NMG (Nhava Sheva- Mundra-Gulf) which will connect India to the Gulf region. The vessel, ’TSS SHAMS 0009’, will begin its journey from Jebel Ali Port to Sohar, Nhava Sheva, Pipavav and Mundra Port, the statement said. This service will repose and ease the supply network between India and the Middle East, the Port operator said adding that the vessel is scheduled to arrive in Pipavav port every Thursday.

”Delighted to announce that the year 2022 starts with securing new service to the Gulf region. The weekly service will strengthen and boost connectivity of the Indian hinterland to the gulf markets. ”We believe that this service will deepen our presence in Gulf markets and thereby help our customers to widen their reach into the global markets,” APM Terminals Pipavav Managing Director Jakob Friis Sorensen said.

New weekly service will cater to the exporter/importers of states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Delhi. The various commodities for EXIM include scrap, wastepaper, dates, bitumen, clay, ceramic tiles, handicrafts, crated stone, marble, agricultural commodities, dehydrated foods, potato, onion, rice, brass items and white goods, it added.

.