Block Deal Alert: APL Apollo Tubes promoter may pare some stake on Tuesday: Exclusive

The company's promoter is likely to sell 26.3 lakh shares of the company which totals to 0.85 percent of the total equity through these block deals, sources said.

By Sudarshan Kumar  Aug 29, 2023 8:05:07 AM IST (Published)

APL Apollo Tubes will be in focus on Tuesday as the company's promoter is likely to sell some stake in the company via block deals, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The company's promoter is likely to sell 26.3 lakh shares of the company which totals to 0.85 percent of the total equity through these block deals, sources said.
Floor price of the block deal is likely to be at Rs 1,595 per share, which is a 4.3 percent discount to Monday's closing price of the stock.
Base size of the block deal is said to be worth Rs 303 crore with a greenshoe option of Rs 116 crore, sources said.
Based on the June quarter shareholding pattern, APL Apollo promoters held 30.62 percent stake in the company, down from the 31.15 percent stake they held in March.
Shares of APL Apollo may have ended lower on Monday, but have risen 50 percent so far in 2023.
