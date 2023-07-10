CNBC TV18
APL Apollo Tubes arm gets incentives worth Rs 500 crore from Chhattisgarh government

APL Apollo Tubes arm gets incentives worth Rs 500 crore from Chhattisgarh government

APL Apollo Tubes arm gets incentives worth Rs 500 crore from Chhattisgarh government
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 10, 2023 8:49:51 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd ended at Rs 1,303.50, down by Rs 13.90, or 1.06 percent on the BSE.

Structural steel tube maker APL Apollo Tubes Ltd on Monday, July 10, said its wholly-owned subsidiary APL Apollo Building Products Private Ltd was granted incentives worth Rs 500 crore by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) of the government of Chhattisgarh.

The incentives provided by Chhattisgarh include relaxation of stamp duty, 75 percent net SGST for 15 years, electricity duty exemption for a period of 15 years limited, and transport subsidy towards exports for 15 years.
The incentives were granted for the establishment of a manufacturing facility by APL Apollo Building Products Private Ltd at Rigni village, Simga Tahsil, Baloda Bazar District in Chhattisgarh.
