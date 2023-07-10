APL Apollo Tubes arm gets incentives worth Rs 500 crore from Chhattisgarh government

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

The sops include relaxation of stamp duty, 75 percent net SGST for 15 years, electricity duty exemption for a period of 15 years limited, and transport subsidy towards exports for 15 years. Shares of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd ended at Rs 1,303.50, down by Rs 13.90, or 1.06 percent on the BSE.

Structural steel tube maker APL Apollo Tubes Ltd on Monday, July 10, said its wholly-owned subsidiary APL Apollo Building Products Private Ltd was granted incentives worth Rs 500 crore by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) of the government of Chhattisgarh.

The incentives provided by Chhattisgarh include relaxation of stamp duty, 75 percent net SGST for 15 years, electricity duty exemption for a period of 15 years limited, and transport subsidy towards exports for 15 years. The incentives were granted for the establishment of a manufacturing facility by APL Apollo Building Products Private Ltd at Rigni village, Simga Tahsil, Baloda Bazar District in Chhattisgarh.