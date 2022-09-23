AP Moller-Maersk expands India footprint with 2 new warehouses in NCR

By CNBC-TV18

Strengthening its position as a global integrated logistics company, AP Moller-Maersk on Friday, September 23, said it has inaugurated two new warehouses in India, that are strategically located near the National Capital Region (NCR).

The 420,000-square feet Farrukhnagar warehouse is a brand new, state-of-the-art warehouse connected to the busy manufacturing hub of North India. With close proximity to the Western Direct Freight Corridor (DFC), the Farrukhnagar warehouse will be a key facility for retail, FMCG, and large e-commerce customers.

The 100,000-square feet Dadri warehouse, located within the Inland Container Depot (ICD), offers customers bonded warehousing solutions. Being at the confluence of Western and Eastern DFC, having a rail head connection, proximity to eight national highways, and with the Jewar Airport coming up within 60 km range, this warehouse has all the prime attributes that will add value to customers’ supply chains.

Earlier this month, Maersk completed the acquisition of LF Logistics, a Hong Kong-based contract logistics company with premium capabilities within omnichannel fulfilment services, e-commerce, and inland transport in the Asia-Pacific region.

LF Logistics has seven warehouses in India, which have been added to Maersk’s network. The total warehousing footprint offered by Maersk to its customers in India now stands at around 3.3 million square feet from over 20 warehouses.

As an integrator of logistics, Maersk is developing and providing solutions ranging from ocean transportation to land side and air transportation, contract logistics, including warehousing and distribution (W&D) and depots, custom clearances, visibility solutions and so on, the company said.

When supply chains were impacted due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic, Maersk’s resilient end-to-end solutions ensured customers’ cargo kept moving. The integrated solutions allow Maersk to have greater control over the movement of the cargo throughout the journey and thus bring resilience to the supply chains, it added.

Richard Morgan, Regional Managing Director, Ocean & Logistics said, the company inaugurated its sixth and seventh warehousing facilities in India this year.

"Our customers have already utilised around 75 percent of the capacity of our existing warehouses, showing their faith and trust in our solutions. This also encourages us to keep investing in our warehousing expansion in India," he added.

