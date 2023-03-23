Incorporated in 1984, the specialty chemicals major (Anupam Rasayan) has two verticals - life science-related specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals comprising specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives.

Anupam Rasayan, one of India’s leading custom synthesis and speciality chemical players, has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth revenue of $120 million (Rs 984 crore) with a top Japanese chemical company to supply new age advance intermediate and active ingredient for the next 6 years. This product will be manufactured at company’s existing as well as upcoming multipurpose manufacturing facilities in India.

While sharing his views on the new contract, Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan said, “We are excited to announce that we will be the primary supplier globally for this new age high-value advance intermediate to the Japanese customer. We are happy to add yet another marquee Japanese multinational to our customer portfolio. Sales realisation for this molecule will be one of the highest for the company. This molecule is based on fluorination chemistry, which further validates our strategy of expansion in fluorination, and it is being manufactured for the first time in India and it is in line with the government’s make-in-India policy.”

The company, however, preferred to keep the Japanese client's name confidential.

On March 22, 2023, Vishal Thakkar, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Anupam Rasayan, had informed CNBC-TV18 of a MoU with the Gujarat government wherein an investment of Rs 670 crore was committed for setting up 3 new manufacturing plants.

“Focus via this expansion will be to service LoIs and contracts signed last year. By FY25, revenues with additional capacity should be around Rs 3,000 crore," he added.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (ARIL) is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India.

Company operates via its six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, India, with four facilities located at Sachin, Surat and two located at Jhaghadia, Bharuch with an aggregate installed capacity of about 27,000 mt as of December 31, 2022.

Anupam Rasayan stock has bounced back from intra-day lows following the order win and has recovered nearly 4 percent to trade 3 percent higher in today’s session. Company’s stock has climbed more than 25 percent this year with a 32 percent rise this month. Anupam Rasayan reported a strong quarter three with a marginal decline in its margin and 36 percent rise in operating profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.