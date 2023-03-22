Anupam Rasayan to set up three new plants in Gujarat with Rs 670 crore investment

Anupam Rasayan has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat with an investment of Rs. 670 crore for setting up three new units. These plants shall be set up in Surat and Bharuch in Gujarat and the company aims to commence the plants by 2025 while looking at diversifying its product offerings.

The plants will manufacture three important chemicals - Agrochemical, Polymers and Pharma Intermediates.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Anupam Rasayan’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Vishal Thakkar said, “We are looking at an investment in Gujarat of Rs 670 crore capex. These are going to be brownfield expansions for us.”

With this capex, the company expects improvement in margins over current levels . The asset turnover will be 1.75 times from the new capex, says the Deputy CFO. “We have grown over 25 percent historically and expect to continue growth at this rate. By FY25, revenues with additional capacity should be around Rs 3,000 crore,” Thakkar added.

Speaking on the new project, the company said that there has been a strong demand across portfolio from the fluorination segment. Anupam Rasayan has also promised to service LoIs and contracts signed last year through this expansion.

In an earlier interview with CNBC-TV18, the Deputy CFO had mentioned that LoI/contracts will give Rs 470 crore of revenue at its peak with Rs 250 crore of capex. In the same interview he had also informed that fluorination chemistry can get $220-250 million of revenue in the next 5 years.

Anupam Rasayan is engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Incorporated in 1984, the speciality chemicals major has two verticals: Life science related Specialty Chemicals comprising products related to Agrochemicals, Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals, Other Specialty Chemicals comprising Specialty Pigment and Dyes, and Polymer Additives. The Company caters to a diverse base of Indian and global customers. It operates via six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat including 4 in Sachin, Surat and 2 state of art sites are in Jhagadia. The aggregate installed capacity is at 27,200 MT, as of 30th June 2022.

The shares of Anupam Rasayan till 10:15 am were trading 3.1 percent higher at Rs 831, while the stock is up 23 percent on a year to date basis.

