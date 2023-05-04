English
Anupam Rasayan shares fall after Jefferies downgrades - Courtesy a 60% surge so far in 2023

By Sonal Bhutra  May 4, 2023 7:25:45 PM IST (Published)

Jefferies has also cut the company's standalone financial year 2024-2025 net profit estimates by 6 percent and 9 percent respectively.

Anupam Rasayan Ltd shares declined 6.5 percent on Thursday after Jefferies downgraded the stock from ‘Buy’ to ‘Underperform’ despite strong March earnings reported by the company.

The brokerage firm cited a sharp-run up as one of the key reasons behind the downgrade. Shares of Anupam Rasayan, despite Thursday's correction, are up 63 percent year-to-date.


Jefferies has also cut the company's standalone financial year 2024-2025 net profit estimates by 6 percent and 9 percent respectively.
