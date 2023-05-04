Anupam Rasayan shares fall after Jefferies downgrades - Courtesy a 60% surge so far in 2023

2 Min(s) Read
Jefferies has also cut the company's standalone financial year 2024-2025 net profit estimates by 6 percent and 9 percent respectively.
Anupam Rasayan Ltd shares declined 6.5 percent on Thursday after Jefferies downgraded the stock from ‘Buy’ to ‘Underperform’ despite strong March earnings reported by the company.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The brokerage firm cited a sharp-run up as one of the key reasons behind the downgrade. Shares of Anupam Rasayan, despite Thursday's correction, are up 63 percent year-to-date.
Jefferies has also cut the company's standalone financial year 2024-2025 net profit estimates by 6 percent and 9 percent respectively.