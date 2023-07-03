Anupam Rasayan inks pact with 3xper Innoventure for targeted and new-age pharma molecules

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Anupam Rasayan is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Shares of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd ended at Rs 1,004.10, down by Rs 25.65, or 2.49 percent on the BSE.

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India Ltd on Monday, July 3, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 3xper Innoventure Ltd, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd , for the supply of targeted and identified new-age pharma molecules. Live TV Loading...

The identified products for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will be developed under the CRAMS (contract research and manufacturing services) and CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) models, the company said in an exchange filing. Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan , said, "This is a natural extension of our company’s capabilities built over a decade in flow chemistry to manufacture niche pharma intermediates for various key customers on a custom manufacturing model."