The total contract period is for 21 years, including the mobilisation period of 12 months.

Antony Waste Handling Cell has received an order worth Rs 1,024 crore from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for disposal of construction and demolition waste in Mumbai. This is the first of its kind project for the Anthony Waste Group in the construction and demolition segment, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges on Thursday.

The leading integrated solid waste management company informed the bourses that its wholly-owned subsidiary AG Enviro Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd secured the order for collection, transportation, processing and disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in 9 wards of Western Division of Mumbai.

The total contract period is for 21 years, including the mobilisation period of 12 months. The contract would involve Collection and processing of around 600 tonnes per day of debris waste with a potential upside of about 25 percent, according to the company.

“This sub-segment of Solid Waste Management provides tremendous growth opportunities given the number of infrastructure development projects underway, and the Government’s push to accelerate the economic growth with infrastructure being one of the important growth pillars. Being the first of its kind contract, it provides us with an opportunity to build our credentials and a launch pad for future contract wins in this segment,” said Jose Jacob, Chairman and Managing Director, Antony Waste Handling Cell.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd provides solid waste management services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across India, mostly for municipal corporations.

Last month, the company received an order worth approximately Rs 80 crore from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Pune. The contract involved the mechanical street sweeping of major roads above 18 metres in the PCMC area for a period of seven years.

Shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell closed at Rs 283.45 apiece, down 3.28 percent on BSE.