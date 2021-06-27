Antigen test must for those visiting IKEA Navi Mumbai store on weekends, says company

Those visiting the IKEA store in Navi Mumbai on weekends will now have to undergo an antigen test before entering the store, the Swedish furniture maker said.

This comes a week after the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) made rapid antigen tests mandatory for all those who are visiting shopping malls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, those who have been vaccinated fully don't require testing, but will have to show proof of the same either on Aarogya Setu, CoWin, or by producing the certificate copy.

"NMMC will be conducting antigen tests for IKEA Navi Mumbai store visitors on Saturdays & Sundays. Test is free, and antigen-positive customers need to take RTPCR test. Those already vaccinated don't require testing but should show proof on Aarogya Setu / CoWin / certificate copy," the company said in a tweet.

“Safety of our customers and coworkers continue to remain our highest priority in these challenging times. We welcome and fully support NMMC ‘s decision to conduct antigen tests for IKEA Navi Mumbai store visitors on Saturdays and Sundays. We continue to take all safety measures to ensure safe shopping experience for our customers,” an IKEA spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

A banner informing customers about the same has also been put up outside the store requesting customers to cooperate.

However, despite prior intimation, there was some confusion over the weekend with long queues of visitors lined up outside the store, leading to some crowding on Saturday.

Some customers also took to social media to complain of the long queues outside the store. Especially those who travelled from other cities like Nashik and Pune, complained of confusion and having to wait outside the store for at least 1-2 hours.

One customer wrote on Twitter that there was a 150-200 metre queue outside the Navi Mumbai IKEA store ‘in the middle of a pandemic’, and also several parked vehicles just outside the store on the motorway.

Following the outrage, IKEA too tweeted saying that since NMMC will be conducting antigen tests, there may be a waiting time of one hour or more when visiting the store.