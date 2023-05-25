Anil Agarwal to interact with his shareholders in a special town hall meeting

Vedanta founder and chairman Anil Agarwal announced a town hall session for his company's shareholders. Agarwal tweeted that he would hold a special session to interact with his shareholders and "discuss ideas."`
Vedanta founder and chairman Anil Agarwal on Thursday announced a town hall session for his company's shareholders.
Agarwal tweeted that he would hold a special session to interact with his shareholders and "discuss ideas" at 3 PM on May 31. `
"This will be first of its kind townhall where I will be speaking directly with you all...thodi si baat cheet aur thodi si jaan pehchan," he said.
Vedanta is recently in the headlines for pledging nearly all of its holdings of 13.94 crore shares or 3.3 percent of the total equity in Hindustan Zinc in favour of Axis Trustee Services Ltd.
Vedanta holds a 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, based on the company's shareholding pattern as on March 31, 2023.
First Published: May 25, 2023 4:54 PM IST
