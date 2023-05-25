English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAnil Agarwal to interact with his shareholders in a special town hall meeting

Anil Agarwal to interact with his shareholders in a special town hall meeting

Anil Agarwal to interact with his shareholders in a special town hall meeting
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 5:28:44 PM IST (Updated)

Vedanta founder and chairman Anil Agarwal announced a town hall session for his company's shareholders. Agarwal tweeted that he would hold a special session to interact with his shareholders and "discuss ideas."`

Vedanta founder and chairman Anil Agarwal on Thursday announced a town hall session for his company's shareholders.

Live Tv

Loading...

Agarwal tweeted that he would hold a special session to interact with his shareholders and "discuss ideas" at 3 PM on May 31. `
"This will be first of its kind townhall where I will be speaking directly with you all...thodi si baat cheet aur thodi si jaan pehchan," he said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X