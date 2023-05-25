Anil Agarwal to interact with his shareholders in a special town hall meeting

Vedanta founder and chairman Anil Agarwal announced a town hall session for his company's shareholders. Agarwal tweeted that he would hold a special session to interact with his shareholders and "discuss ideas."`

Vedanta founder and chairman Anil Agarwal on Thursday announced a town hall session for his company's shareholders.

Agarwal tweeted that he would hold a special session to interact with his shareholders and "discuss ideas" at 3 PM on May 31. `

"This will be first of its kind townhall where I will be speaking directly with you all...thodi si baat cheet aur thodi si jaan pehchan," he said.