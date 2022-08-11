Vedanta looks to become $100 billion company in 8 years

By PTI

Mini In his speech during the AGM, company chairman Anil Agarwal said that the company is making an entry into the strategic area of manufacturing semiconductor fabs and display fabs.

Vedanta Ltd is targeting to become a USD 100 billion (around Rs 8 lakh crore) company in another eight years from the present USD 18 billion (around Rs 1.3 lakh crore).

The company is set for an aggressive growth plan and is looking at building capacities across businesses, according to a presentation made during the annual general meeting on Wednesday. The company in its growth plans highlighted that in the current fiscal it has planned around USD 2 billion capex investment in sectors like zinc and oil and gas.

"Not only are semiconductors in short supply globally, but India is also 100 per cent import dependent. The domestic consumption of semiconductors is expected to cross USD 80 billion by 2026 and may touch USD 110 billion by 2030," he added.

Vedanta has already entered into a pact with Foxconn, one of the world's leading electronics manufacturers, to set up an integrated semiconductor manufacturing plant in India.

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading oil and gas and metals companies with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

The natural resource sector can play a key role in India's economic growth and a small policy change can "unleash the true potential" of this sector, Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday. Vedanta Resources Limited has operations in sectors like oil and gas, silver and copper across India, South Africa and Namibia.

"The natural resource sector will play a pivotal role in India's growth and employment story as the nation strives to become Aatmanirbhar. Even small policy reforms can unleash the true potential of this sector," Agarwal said at the company's 57th annual general meeting.

Agarwal said India is in a sweet spot in terms of drawing investment at a time when businesses across the world are looking for an investment destination other than China amid changing geopolitical situation.

The world is looking to adopt a 'China-plus-one' strategy, he said, adding, "India is clearly in a sweet spot. This is India's moment". 'China-plus-one' refers to a strategy in which companies avoid investing only in China and diversify their businesses to alternative destinations.

Agarwal also said that the Indian economy is doing better than most nations at a time when the global economy is disrupted due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war.

"Ours is the fastest growing major economy with a growth rate of around seven per cent and moderate inflation compared to the US and UK which are experiencing near double-digit levels of inflation," he added.