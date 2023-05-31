Anil Agarwal aims to make Vedanta Resources a debt free company

Agarwal said, adding that the company is comfortable with all the payment has been made in the past and also expressed confidence that payments will be made in the futures at well.

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal envisions that the parent company, Vedanta Resources will become a zero debt company over the next few years.

Live Tv

Loading...

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18's Nigel D'Souza, Agarwal said that he is "very comfortable" with the current debt levels in the company. "Our banks, lenders everybody is very very comfortable. My dream my vision is in few years, I will have a zero debt company," he said.

In an exchange announcement earlier today, Vedanta said that Vedanta Resources, the parent company, has paid all of its maturing loans and bonds which are due in May and June 2023. Post this reduction, the company's gross debt stands at $6.4 billion, which is a reduction of $3.3 billion since the company announced its deleveraging plan in March 2022.