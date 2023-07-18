homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAngel One shares drop to a six week low after NSE ban on onboarding new customers

Angel One shares drop to a six week low after NSE ban on onboarding new customers

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 18, 2023 1:51:36 PM IST (Published)

Shares are down for the fourth day in a row, during which it has declined over 15 percent. Despite the drop, the stock is still 12 percent higher on a year-to-date basis.

Shares of stock brokign company Angel One Ltd. fell for the second day in a row to the lowest level in six weeks after the company was penalised by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for alleged violations of regulatory norms.

Last week, Angel One informed bourses that the NSE has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.66 crore and banned it from onboarding new customers for six months for its alleged failure to monitor the operations of its Authorised Persons.


The Member and Core Settlement Guarantee Fund Committee of NSE in its order issued on July 14 also directed the stock broking company to conduct inspection of all its APs and submit a report within six months.

The committee said that the company allegedly failed to monitor the operations of its APs thereby resulting in alleged violation of the Capital Market Segment Regulations and Futures and Options Segment Regulations.

Angel One had reported a 9.3 percent month-on-month rise in its client base to 15.06 million in June 2023 compared to 14.59 million in May 2023.

Shares of Angel One are trading 7.2 percent lower at Rs 1,414. The stock is following up another 7 percent drop on Monday. Shares are down for the fourth day in a row, during which it has declined over 15 percent. The drop is coming on higher volumes, which are triple its 20-day average. Despite the drop, the stock is still 12 percent higher on a year-to-date basis.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Angel One

Recommended Articles

View All

Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

Jul 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read