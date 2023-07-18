Angel One shares drop to a six week low after NSE ban on onboarding new customers

Shares are down for the fourth day in a row, during which it has declined over 15 percent. Despite the drop, the stock is still 12 percent higher on a year-to-date basis.

Shares of stock brokign company Angel One Ltd. fell for the second day in a row to the lowest level in six weeks after the company was penalised by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for alleged violations of regulatory norms.

Last week, Angel One informed bourses that the NSE has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.66 crore and banned it from onboarding new customers for six months for its alleged failure to monitor the operations of its Authorised Persons.

The Member and Core Settlement Guarantee Fund Committee of NSE in its order issued on July 14 also directed the stock broking company to conduct inspection of all its APs and submit a report within six months.

The committee said that the company allegedly failed to monitor the operations of its APs thereby resulting in alleged violation of the Capital Market Segment Regulations and Futures and Options Segment Regulations.

Angel One had reported a 9.3 percent month-on-month rise in its client base to 15.06 million in June 2023 compared to 14.59 million in May 2023.