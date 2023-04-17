Angel One net profit surges over 30% in Q4FY23, clients base at 13.8 Million

Angel One’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) jumped nearly 30 percent to Rs 385 crore against Rs 296 crore in the same quarter last year. While, the margin increased by 310 basis points to 46.6 percent against 43.5 percent in the same quarter last year.

Financial services company Angel One, on Monday, announced its Quarter 4 results. The company’s profit surged over 30 percent to Rs 267 crore against Rs 205 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also saw an improvement in its revenue, which soared over 20 percent to Rs 826 crore against Rs 681 crore in the same quarter last year.

Angel One’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) jumped nearly 30 percent to Rs 385 crore against Rs 296 crore in the same quarter last year. While, the margin increased by 310 basis points to 46.6 percent against 43.5 percent in the same quarter last year.

The board of directors also announced a final dividend of Rs 4 per share during the board meeting.

Angel One further said that its client base surged a whopping 50 percent to 13.8 million in Q4Fy23.

Furthermore, the Mumbai-headquartered company’s board appointed Amit Majumdar as Executive Director, effective today, April 17, 2023. In his new role, Majumdar will be responsible for driving strategic initiatives to further strengthen Angel One's position in the fintech industry and accelerate its growth.

Amit Majumdar, Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives at Angel One said, "Angel One has established itself as a leader in fintech. I am excited to once again contribute to the company's strategic initiatives and drive its growth further. I look forward to working with a talented team to achieve our goals and deliver value to our clients and other stakeholders. It is a great opportunity to enable Angel One to realise its ambitious plans."

Amit Majumdar holds an expertise in business strategy & growth, mergers and acquisitions, operations, risk, and compliance.

Prior to joining Angel One, Amit held leadership positions in organisations like Wellspring Healthcare Private and AGS Transact Technologies. He was also associated with EY, Chohung Bank, Rabo India Finance and Ambit Corporate Finance Pte.

On the appointment of Majumdar, Angel One’s Chairman and MD, Dinesh Thakkar said that Amit's extensive experience and strategic acumen will play a pivotal role in driving our business forward as we strive to become India's most trusted fintech platform.

Stock of Angel One settled at Rs 1,276.80 per share, up over one percent, when the market closed today, April 17, 2023. However, the stock has remained under pressure this year as it has been down over 2.5 percent this year.