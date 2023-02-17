Angel One CEO Narayan Gangadhar announces resignation citing personal reasons

Angel One further informed that the day-to-day affairs of the Company will be run by Dinesh Thakkar as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD).
Angel One, on Friday, announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer Narayan Gangadhar citing personal reasons. Gangadhar will continue with his post till May 16 May this year.
"Mr Narayan Gangadhar has resigned from the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from close of business hours of May 16, 2023," the company announced.
Since a while, Angel One has been strengthening its core management team. The on-boarding of Mr. Dinesh Radhakrishnan as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) and on-boarding of Prateek Mehta as Chief Business Officer (CBO) are some of the important steps in this direction.
First Published: Feb 17, 2023 10:35 AM IST
