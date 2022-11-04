Angan Guha appointed as new CEO and MD of Birlasoft

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Shares of Birlasoft ended at Rs 274.15, down by Rs 3.95, or 1.42 percent on the BSE.

Birlasoft, a part of the diversified CK Birla Group, on Friday, November 4, appointed Angan Guha as its chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, effective December 1, 2022.

Guha joins the Birlasoft board as a full-time director and will be based in the US. He will provide strategic leadership to Birlasoft, driving significant scale and transformation.

He will focus on building the organisation through innovation to strengthen niche capabilities, enhance customer intimacy, and significantly expand the revenue base and profitability in high-growth and strategic focus areas for Birlasoft.

Amita Birla, Chairman of Birlasoft, said she is delighted to welcome Guha as CEO and managing director of Birlasoft. "With Angan at the helm at this pivotal time, I believe the company is well-positioned to meet the changing demands of the business," she said

"His extensive experience in scale and business transformation, brand building, strong customer engagement, and building high-performing teams aligns well with our growth ambition. Our commitment to stakeholders remains unwavering, and we look forward to Angan steering Birlasoft to its next chapter of growth and value creation. I thank Dharmender Kapoor for his valuable contribution to Birlasoft," she added.

Angan joins Birlasoft from Wipro, where he was the chief executive officer for the Americas 2 Strategic market unit and served on its executive board and group executive council. He has extensive experience leading large transformational engagements and building strong global teams.