Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Angan Guha appointed as new CEO and MD of Birlasoft

    Angan Guha appointed as new CEO and MD of Birlasoft

    Angan Guha appointed as new CEO and MD of Birlasoft
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

    Shares of Birlasoft ended at Rs 274.15, down by Rs 3.95, or 1.42 percent on the BSE.

    Birlasoft, a part of the diversified CK Birla Group, on Friday, November 4, appointed Angan Guha as its chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, effective December 1, 2022.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today

    Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    “Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet

    “Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge

    Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'

    India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Guha joins the Birlasoft board as a full-time director and will be based in the US. He will provide strategic leadership to Birlasoft, driving significant scale and transformation.
    He will focus on building the organisation through innovation to strengthen niche capabilities, enhance customer intimacy, and significantly expand the revenue base and profitability in high-growth and strategic focus areas for Birlasoft.
    Also Read: Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge
    Amita Birla, Chairman of Birlasoft, said she is delighted to welcome Guha as CEO and managing director of Birlasoft. "With Angan at the helm at this pivotal time, I believe the company is well-positioned to meet the changing demands of the business," she said
    "His extensive experience in scale and business transformation, brand building, strong customer engagement, and building high-performing teams aligns well with our growth ambition. Our commitment to stakeholders remains unwavering, and we look forward to Angan steering Birlasoft to its next chapter of growth and value creation. I thank Dharmender Kapoor for his valuable contribution to Birlasoft," she added.
    Also Read: Twitter lays off large number of employees in India across functions
    Angan joins Birlasoft from Wipro, where he was the chief executive officer for the Americas 2 Strategic market unit and served on its executive board and group executive council. He has extensive experience leading large transformational engagements and building strong global teams.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Birlasoft

    Previous Article

    Jobs galore as hiring trends in India look rosy this Q3: Report

    Next Article

    IndiGo parent Q2 loss widens amid high ATF prices even as ticket sales jump 136%

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng