Andhra Paper surges as board okays Rs 400 crore capex plan to upgrade pulp plants

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In a regulatory filing, the company said the capex would help them maintain production levels and increase efficiency. Also, it will enhance pulp production capacity from existing 550 Tons per day to 600 Tons per day. It is expected to be completed by November 30, 2023. A mix of debt and internal accruals will be used to fund the proposal.

Buy / Sell Andhra Paper share TRADE

Shares of Andhra Paper Ltd (APL) climbed over 7 percent on Monday after the board approved a capital expenditure plan amounting to Rs 400 crore on August 26 to re-build and upgrade the existing pulp plant.

At 12:49 pm shares of the paper company were trading at Rs 505, a 7.1 percent increase from the previous close on the BSE

In a regulatory filing, the company said the capex would help them maintain production levels and increase efficiency. Also, it will enhance pulp production capacity from the existing 550 tonnes per day to 600 tonnes per day. It is expected to be completed by November 30, 2023. A mix of debt and internal accruals will be used to fund the proposal.

This company, one of India's largest integrated pulp and paper manufacturers, implemented an ABB advance process solution (APC) at its Rajahmundry lime kiln in August.

ALSO READ: Paper stocks fly as companies hike prices amid growing demand

To help reduce the energy requirements of the highly interactive lime kiln production process, ABB integrated its OPT800 Lime APC solution into APL’s existing ABB Ability System 800xA

As part of APL's existing ABB Ability System 800xA distributed control system (DCS). ABB integrated its OPT800 Lime APC solution into the highly interactive lime kiln production process to reduce energy consumption.

“We are committed to environmentally and socially responsible business practices, and by using ABB’s APC solution, we are able to optimize the lime kiln operations,” said M. Sura Reddy, senior vice president, mill operations, APL.

The finances

For the April-June quarter, the paper company reported a 70.29 percent growth in revenue at Rs 460 crore as compared to Rs 270 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The net profit stood at Rs 84.9 crore as against Rs 26.1 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Implying a growth of 224.9 percent.