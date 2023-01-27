English
Anchor investors of Adani FPO could be biggest casualties of stock fall

Anchor investors of Adani FPO could be biggest casualties of stock fall

Anchor investors of Adani FPO could be biggest casualties of stock fall
By Nimesh Shah  Jan 27, 2023 8:42:24 PM IST (Published)

One of the biggest casualties of the fall in Adani Group stocks could be the anchor investors in the follow-on public offer (FPO) of Adani enterprises as they face the prospect of big losses given the 20% fall in the share price in the past two trading sessions.

As many as 33 anchor investors have been allotted 18.27 million shares at Rs 3,276 per share. The anchor investors include Maybank Securites, LIC, SBI Employees Provident Fund, SBI Life, HDFC Life, Adia, Goldman Sachs Investment and Morgan Stanley Asia.
The investors have already paid half the amount. The follow on offer is priced at Rs 3,112-3,276, and the stocks today closed at Rs 2,761.
As per rules, if the QIB (qualified institutional book) is subscribed once and the issue itself gets 90% of the asking amount, the issue will sail and the anchor investors will have to remain invested for six months.
However, if the issue is subscribed less than 90%, it will be considered to have failed and the anchor investors will have to be returned the money. However, if the issue is under-subscribed as of the closing day, the company can decrease the price or the size of the issue and extend the date.
Also read:
Rs 4 lakh crore and counting - Here is how much Adani Group companies have lost in two days
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
