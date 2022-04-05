Property services firm Anarock acquires shared workspace platform myHQ for undisclosed sum

Property services consultancy firm Anarock has acquired flexible workspace platform myHQ, the company said in a statement. Anarock did not divulge the cost of its acquisition — one that now strengthens the company’s existing flexible workspaces offering, Upflex.

Founded by IIT Delhi graduates Utkarsh Kawatra and Vinayak Agarawal, myHQ has risen to prominence in recent times for its 700-plus shared workspace centres across seven cities. The company has a subscriber count totalling to over 50,000.

Over the course of its existence, myHQ has attempted to disrupt the shared workspace market by offering short-term leases on shared workspaces for as less as Rs 200 per desk, per day. A large chunk of myHQ’s clients comprise freelancers and early-stage businesses.

On the other hand, Anarock’s US-based shared workspace business, Upflex Inc — the company recently introduced its services to India — has carved a niche for itself by catering to enterprise clients and larger companies through its network of 1,200 centres.

“We began to notice a steady growth in the shared workspace business during the pandemic, and that is when we realize that a tie-up would greatly help,” said Anarock’s chairman, Anuj Puri, speaking to CNBC-TV18.com about the acquisition. “Since myHQ’s clients are mainly freelancers and Upflex caters to bigger businesses, we began seeing synergy in the prospect of joining forces,” he added.

"We’re thrilled to be part of Anarock,” said Utkarsh who is also CEO at myHQ, in a statement, “It is a well-timed move with the right company given our shared enthusiasm around massive opportunity in this space. We can now accelerate innovation, amp-up the team and enhance user experience through a combination of myHQ’s tech solutions.”

Anarock’s acquisition of myHQ essentially saw the company buy stake from latter’s secondary shareholders. Interestingly, both myHQ and Upflex will continue to run as separate entities and retain their branding. Both entities, however, will come under the Anarock umbrella and boast of 1,900 shared workspaces across the country.

“Utkarsh and Vinayak, through myHQ, will now hold 25 percent stake in Anarock, while we continue to retain the remaining 75 percent,” Puri said, adding that talks with myHQ have been on since July 2021. “There were times when we contemplated merging both brands, but ended up striking down the idea since we didn’t want to kill either brand.”

What Anarock’s acquisition of myHQ also does is make no secret of its focus on prop-tech as opposed to mere property services bereft of a technological edge. “We want Anarock to become the epitome of prop-tech,” Puri said, “Anything that is disrupting traditional real estate services will see us want to get into it.”

Several property analysts have been bullish about shared workspaces ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, and several offices subsequently switching to remote working. As offices reopen today, a large percentage of the workforce has begun its migration back to physical workspaces through a hybrid workplace model which entails that employees physically report to work only two or three days a week.

“Many companies today do not want to engage in hiring receptionists and office help, and prefer leaving this to shared workspace operators — and that is another factor that sees shared workspaces enjoying better patronage today,” said Puri, “We expect to see the sector grow between 30 and 40 percent year-on-year in the near-to-medium term.”