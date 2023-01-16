A Rs 40,000 crore asset manager is seeing capital from FDs shift to this segment

Anand Rathi Wealth, a firm with assets close to Rs 40,000 crore under management, is not seeing a shift of capital from equities to debt, despite the rising interest rates scenario.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, deputy CEO Feroze Azeez said that such a phenomena is not taking place as it is inter-generational wealth, where all the allocations are derived out of the client's risk-return objective.

However, Azeez mentioned that he is seeing traction in the shift of capital from fixed deposits to target maturity funds, where the company has redeemed FDs worth Rs 500 crore and moved into such funds. Target maturity funds are passive debt funds which track an underlying bond index. Unlike other open-ended mutual fund schemes, such funds have defined maturity dates.

Anand Rathi Wealth runs only four portfolios for over 8,000 clients that it has, according to its deputy CEO.

For the December quarter, Anand Rathi Wealth's net client additions declined 39 percent from last year to 274 from 451. For the June quarter, the number stood at 395. However, Azeez is not concerned over the drop in client additions, attributing it to market volatility.

The deputy CEO further said that clients are measured by the company in terms of their market value. In case the client's assets drop below the Rs 50 lakh threshold, they fall out of the list. Instead, he prefers taking a look at client additions over longer timeframe instead of comparing it sequentially.

For the first nine months of the current financial year, net client additions increased 40 percent to 1,120 from 801 during the same period last year.

During the December quarter, Anand Rathi Wealth's assets under management increased 7.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 38,517 crore. The company has revised its full-year AUM guidance higher to Rs 40,000 crore from Rs 39,000 crore previously.

Azeez said that the company's Assets Under Management will grow between 20-25 percent and the client base will also grow at a similar quantum.

Revenue for the quarter remained flat at Rs 138 crore. However, the company has also revised its revenue guidance higher to Rs 525 crore. It also expects net profit to be higher at Rs 165 crore from Rs 155 crore.

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth are up 40 percent from their IPO price of Rs 550. The company went public in December 2021.