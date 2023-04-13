Anand Birje resigns as digital business head of HCL Technologies

1 Min(s) Read
Anand will continue to serve till May 5. Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd ended at Rs 1,071.85, down by Rs 22.85, or 2.09 percent on the BSE.
IT services company HCL Technologies Ltd on Thursday, April 13, said Anand Birje, Head of Digital Business Services, has resigned, to pursue another opportunity.
Anand, who joined HCL Technologies in 2003 in infrastructure services sales, moved on to lead the D&A (data and analytics) practice in 2017, and later became the head of digital business services in 2021.
HCL Technologies continues to have a stable senior talent pipeline and would announce the new leadership shortly. Anand will continue to serve till May 5, 2023, it said.
The company reported a 19 percent increase in the consolidated net income to Rs 4,096 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, driven by growth in services revenue. It posted a net income of Rs 3,442 crore a year ago.
The company has for the first time crossed Rs 5,000 crore of net income before interest and taxes and Rs 4,000 crore of profit after tax in a quarter. The consolidated revenue grew by 19.56 percent to Rs 26,700 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 22,331 crore in the December 2021 quarter.
