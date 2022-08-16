Your milk becomes costlier by Rs 2 per litre as Amul, Mother Dairy raise prices

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Dairy majors Amul and Mother Dairy have hiked its milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. The prices have been hiked amid increase in overall cost of operation & production.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) — marketer and manger of dairy major Amul — has hiked milk prices by four percent or Rs 2 per litre. The revised price will come in effect from August 17 and will be applicable in all markets where Amul sells its fresh milk.

Revised prices of Amul milk variants

Amul Gold Rs 31 Amul Taaza Rs 25 Amul Shakti Rs 28

Earlier, in March, Amul had hiked its milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. Amul said the prices have been hiked amid increase in overall cost of operation & production. Cattle feeding costs have gone up by 20 percent, year-on-year.

With the input costs rising, over the last one year, the member unions have increased farmer's price by eight to nine percent. Amul highlighted that the four percent increase is lower than average food inflation.

Amul said that it passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. "The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," Amul said.

Mother Dairy, the wholly owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board, has also raised its milk by Rs 2 per litre with effect from August 17. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants.

"The Company has been experiencing a surge in varied input costs which have increased multifold during the last five months," Mother Dairy said in a statement. It added that the farm prices of raw milk have alone firmed up by about 10-11 percent. "Likewise, the cost of feed and fodder has also witnessed a significant rise during the same time due to the heatwave observed earlier in the country and on account of the extended summer season."

The company said that the surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders — consumers and farmers.

"It is important to note that Mother Dairy passes around 75-80 percent of the sales realisation from milk towards the procurement of milk. As a responsible organization, Mother Dairy has consistently worked towards providing remunerative prices to the milk producers, thereby ensuring the sustainability of dairying and availability of quality milk," the dairy major said.