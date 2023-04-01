English
Amul hikes milk prices in Gujarat by Rs 2

Amul hikes milk prices in Gujarat by Rs 2

By Shilpa Ranipeta  Apr 1, 2023 11:38:09 AM IST (Updated)

The price hikes in Gujarat come after Amul increased the prices of its pouch milk in all other markets in February 2023. At the time, prices were hiked by anywhere between 3-5 rupees.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the brand Amul, has hiked prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre in Gujarat in markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra-Kutch.

The price hike, which translates to a 3-4 percent increase in MRP, will be effective from April 1, 2023. In these markets of Gujarat, for the 500ml packs, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 32, Amul Taaza Rs 26 and Amul Shakti will be Rs 29.

Revised MRP for Gujarat Market w.e.f. 1st April 2023

ProductSKUExisting MRP (Rs)
Revised MRP* (Rs)
Amul Gold500 ml3132
Amul Shakti500 ml2829
Amul T-Special1 1.5760
Amul Cow Milk500 ml2627
Amul Taaza500 ml2526
1 L4952
Amul Chai Mazza500 ml2526
1 L5052
Amul Slim 'n' Trim500 ml2223
A2 Cow Milk500 ml3132
Amul Buffalo Milk500 ml3234
The increase in MRP, Amul says, is lower than the overall average food inflation.
The price hikes in Gujarat come after Amul increased the prices of its pouch milk in all other markets in February 2023. At the time, prices were hiked by anywhere between 3-5 rupees.
Before this, Amul hiked prices in October 2022 by Rs 2 per litre.
GCMMF, however, said in a statement that Amul has hiked milk prices in Gujarat only once before since April 1, 2022.
"This increase in milk prices was about 3-4 percent whereas cattle feed cost alone has increased by 13-14 percent over the last year which has  resulted in an increase in overall cost of milk production along with other input cost for our farmers."
It added that GCMMF's member unions have also increased procurement prices to the farmers in the range of 13-15 percent (Rs 80 to Rs 100 Rs per Kg fat) over the previous year.
The price revision, Amul says, will help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to its milk producers and encourage them to produce more milk in the upcoming summer season, which is typically a lean production period for milk as against the winter.
Also Read: HC quashes CIC order asking Gujarat varsity to give information on PM Modi's degree
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
First Published: Apr 1, 2023 11:39 AM IST
X