Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from March 1

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, on Monday announced a hike in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre on the back of rising input costs. The price hike will be effective from March 1.

"The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into 4 percent increase in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation," the statement said.

Citing a rise in input cost, GCMMF said cattle feed cost is up by 15 percent while energy, packaging and logistic costs are up 35 percent. This has led to an increase in the overall cost of operation and milk production, Amul said.

In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs 24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs 27 per 500ml.

"It is worthwhile to note that in the last 2 years Amul has made only 4 percent increase per annum in prices of its fresh milk category," GCMMF said.

"Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' price in the range of Rs 35 to Rs 40 per Kg fat which is more than 5 percent over the previous year," the statement said. Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers.

"The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," GCMMF said. GCMMF had last hiked milk prices in July 2021 by Rs 2 per litre.

(With inputs from PTI)