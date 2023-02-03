Amul milk prices hiked by Rs 3 to Rs 66 per litre

Amul has last hiked its prices in October 2022 by Rs 2 per litre. This price hike comes at a time when smaller dairy players have struggled to increase the price of their products. Amul's price hike may give confidence to them.

India's largest milk producer, Amul, announced a price hike on its pouch milk with immediate effect. Post this revision, Amul Gold full cream milk will now cost at Rs 66 per litre instead of Rs 63 whereas the price of Amul A2 buffalo milk has been increased by Rs 5 per litre to Rs 70 per litre. Moreover, Amul Taaza will now cost Rs 54 per litre whereas Amul cow milk at Rs 56 per litre.

“We would like to inform you that price of Amul Pouch Milk (All Variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. 02nd Feb 23 night dispatch (3 Feb'23 Morning)," Amul said in its press release.

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the Anand-headquartered federation said that there is no hike in Gujarat. "As of now, there is no increase in milk prices in Gujarat," he told PTI.

Amul has last hiked its prices in October 2022 by Rs 2 per litre. "This price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. The cattle feeding cost alone has increased to approximately 20 percent compared to last year," it said last year.

Earlier on Thursday, dairy firm Parag Milk Foods increased the price of the Gowardhan brand of cow milk by Rs 2 per litre.