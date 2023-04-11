No competition with Karnataka's Nandini, to sell milk and curd online only in Bengaluru: Amul chief Jayen Mehta

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) MD Jayen Mehta asserted that there cannot be "Amul versus Nandini" scenario as both are co-operatives owned by farmers.

Jayen Mehta, head of the Gujarat-based cooperative selling Amul brand, on Tuesday said there is no competition with Karnataka Milk Federation's (KMF) Nandini and that it will sell milk and curd only through online channels in Bengaluru.

"GCMMF will sell its Amul products only through e-commerce platforms and there is absolutely no plan of full-fledge entry into Karnataka," he told PTI.

Nandini products are much cheaper due to the state government subsidy. As per Mehta, Amul milk is Rs 54 per litre while Nandini milk is Rs 39 per litre.

Amul is caught in the political row over market place battle with popular Karnataka brand Nandini.

Both the nain opposition parties in the state, Congress and the JD(S), have trained their guns at the ruling BJP in the state when the assembly elections are just a month away, expressing fears that the Rs 21,000 crore brand could be merged with Amul.

"There is no question of merger. Both are cooperatives. Amul is owned by farmers of Gujarat and Nandini is owned by farmers of Karnataka. Both of us have been working together not from now but since decades to build India's cooperative dairy industry. This has made India the largest producer of milk in the world," Mehta said.

-With inputs from PTI