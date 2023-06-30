Amrutanjan shares jump 13% after board approval to Rs 28.8 crore share buyback

Amrutanjan will carry out the buyback at Rs 900 per share via the tender offer route. The buyback price is a 35 percent premium to Wednesday's closing price.

Shares of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. on Friday jumped as much as 13 percent, their biggest single-day rise in over two years. The stock rose to a 52-week high post this surge.

The board of the company approved a share buyback program worth Rs 28.8 crore, where it will be buying back fully paid-up equity shares of the company from existing shareholders.

The healthcare company looks to buy back up to 3.2 lakh shares or 1.1 percent of the total number of equity shares through the offer.

Amrutanjan has fixed Thursday, July 13, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the buyback.

A tender offer buyback is one in which the company makes an offer to buy back its shares at a particular price at which the shareholders can tender their shares. The amount is then credited to the shareholders' primary bank account.

Saffron Capital Advisors Private Limited, a SEBI Registered Merchant Banker, has been appointed as the Manager to the Buyback.

Companies usually announce share buyback to generate additional shareholder value and boost the share price and distribute profits.

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd produces fast pain relief products under the Amrutanjan brand, congestion relief, hygiene products and beverages.

Shares of Amrutanjan Health Care are trading 12.6 percent higher at Rs 751.85.