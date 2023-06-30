CNBC TV18
Amrutanjan shares jump 13% after board approval to Rs 28.8 crore share buyback

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 11:58:17 AM IST (Published)

Amrutanjan will carry out the buyback at Rs 900 per share via the tender offer route. The buyback price is a 35 percent premium to Wednesday's closing price.

Shares of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. on Friday jumped as much as 13 percent, their biggest single-day rise in over two years. The stock rose to a 52-week high post this surge.

The board of the company approved a share buyback program worth Rs 28.8 crore, where it will be buying back fully paid-up equity shares of the company from existing shareholders.
The healthcare company looks to buy back up to 3.2 lakh shares or 1.1 percent of the total number of equity shares through the offer.
