Amit Burman resigns as Chairman of Dabur India

By CNBCTV18.com

Dabur India has accepted the resignation of Amit Burman from the post of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company with effect from the close of working hours of August 10, 2022. Burman shall continue to be the Non-Executive Director.

Burman shall continue to be the Non-Executive Director of the company, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

Additionally, the board has appointed Mohit Burman, who is currently the Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the company, as the Non-Executive Chairman of the board of directors for a period of five years from August 11, 2022.

The fast-moving consumer goods company has appointed Saket Burman as the Non-Executive Vice-Chairman of the board of directors for five years, starting August 11, 2022.

At 9:50 am, shares of Dabur India were trading 0.8 percent lower at Rs 577.6 on the BSE.