Ami Organics is a net debt-free company, says managing director

As a net debt-free company, Ami Organics has the flexibility to raise funds through debt if required. With a consistent growth rate of 20-25 percent, the company aims to further expand its market presence domestically and internationally. By focusing on balanced market development and margin improvement, Ami Organics demonstrates its commitment to long-term success in the chemical industry, its top officil said.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Naresh Patel, Executive Chairman and MD of Ami Organics, said that the company is net debt-free and can raise funds via debt.

He said, “Currently we are a net debt-zero company, so we can easily raise funds based on the orders.”

Talking about business, Patel said that the company's growth rate has been consistently maintained between 20 percent and 25 percent. This sustainable growth has been achieved through a combination of factors, including product innovation, efficient operations, and a strong customer base. Ami Organics' commitment to maintaining this growth trajectory showcases the organisation's focus on long-term success rather than short-lived gains.

Building upon its past achievements, Patel said Ami Organics aims to sustain its growth rate of 20-25 percent in the foreseeable future. He expressed confidence in the company's ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities and navigate potential challenges. With a strong foundation and a strategic vision, Ami Organics aspires to become a leading player in its industry and drive shareholder value.

Another important aspect highlighted by Patel was the company's determination to strike a balance between the domestic and export markets. Recognising the immense potential in both arenas, Ami Organics aims to capitalise on the rising demand for its products in the domestic market while also expanding its global footprint. This dual focus will enable the company to mitigate risks associated with market fluctuations and seize growth opportunities on a global scale.

