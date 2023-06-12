Over the years, Ami Organics has experienced consistent growth in revenues, employing both organic and inorganic strategies. With a strong focus on exports, Ami Organics has successfully expanded its revenue streams, with pharma intermediates accounting for 84 percent of its total revenues, while speciality chemicals contribute to the remaining 16 percent.

Ami Organics, a pharma intermediate company for Active Pharma Ingredients (APIs) and New Chemical Entities (NCEs), is targeting a 100 basis point improvement in margins every quarter. Over the years, Ami Organics has experienced consistent growth in revenues, employing both organic and inorganic strategies. From FY19 to FY23, the company's revenue surged from Rs 240 crore to Rs 617 crore. Similarly, the EBITDA also witnessed substantial growth, increasing from Rs 40 crore to Rs 142 crore in FY23. Meanwhile, the profit after tax rose from Rs 23 crore in FY19 to Rs 83 crore in FY23.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Naresh Patel, the Executive Chairman and Managing Director at Ami Organics stated, "Currently, our average margin in pharma is around 23 percent. We are targeting a 100 basis point improvement in margins in every quarter from hereon."

With a strong focus on exports, Ami Organics has successfully expanded its revenue streams, with pharma intermediates accounting for 84 percent of its total revenues, while speciality chemicals contribute to the remaining 16 percent.

To support its growth ambitions, Ami Organics has announced a substantial capital expenditure (capex) in its Ankleshwar unit II, amounting to approximately Rs 190 crore. Patel explained that this capex is sustainable until 2026. However, he acknowledged that the company may require additional capex in the pharma segment beyond that point.

"The capex that we had announced in our Ankleshwar unit II is around Rs 190 crore. This capex is sustainable till 2026 and then we will have to go for further capex in pharma segment. In electrolyte segment we may need capex of around Rs 100-150 crore," Patel said.

Research and Development (R&D) is an integral part of Ami Organics' business strategy. Patel emphasised the importance of allocating sufficient resources to R&D, stating, "R&D expenditure of 1.3 percent is the pharma industry standard. We want our R&D expenditure to remain between 1.5 percent and 2 percent because it suffices us."

Watch video for entire discussion.