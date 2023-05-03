AMD reports net loss in March quarter, issues below-par guidance - shares fall in extended trading

AMD forecast current-quarter revenue of about $5.3 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting revenue of $5.48 billion.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell as much as 9 percent in extended trading on Tuesday after the company reported a net loss in the March quarter. Its current-quarter guidance also missed expectations due to a weak market for Personal Computers.

The weak guidance and loss took precedence over the management commentary that the chip market would start to recover in the second half of 2023.

AMD reported a net loss of $139 million during the quarter, compared to a net profit of $786 million during the same period last year. Revenue also dropped 9 percent year-on-year to $5.35 billion, but was marginally ahead of the $5.3 billion estimate.

The biggest decline came in AMD’s client group, which includes sales from PC processors. That segment reported $739 million in sales, a 65 percent drop from the $2.1 billion sales reported during the same period last year.

CEO Lisa Su said in a statement that the company sees “growth in the second half of the year as the PC and server markets strengthen.”

"We remain confident in our ability to grow in the second half of the year," she said.

Part of that growth, Su said, will come from a chip called the MI300, which will compete with NVIDIA Corp.'s flagship chips for artificial intelligence. Su said customer interest in the chip is growing.

"I think AMD's days of taking large swaths of share will likely be over, and it will probably see a more aggressive market for data center competing with Intel," said Anshel Sag, analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "AMD has great products in data center, but Intel still has a lot of customers who are still using Intel and deep (customer) relationships."

NVIDIA has the bulk of the AI market, and analysts believe it has a strong hold on its position.

AMD shares ended 7 percent lower in after-hours trading.

(With Inputs From Agencies.)