AMD reports net loss in March quarter, issues below-par guidance - shares fall in extended trading

AMD forecast current-quarter revenue of about $5.3 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting revenue of $5.48 billion.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell as much as 9 percent in extended trading on Tuesday after the company reported a net loss in the March quarter. Its current-quarter guidance also missed expectations due to a weak market for Personal Computers.

The weak guidance and loss took precedence over the management commentary that the chip market would start to recover in the second half of 2023.

AMD reported a net loss of $139 million during the quarter, compared to a net profit of $786 million during the same period last year. Revenue also dropped 9 percent year-on-year to $5.35 billion, but was marginally ahead of the $5.3 billion estimate.