Explained: What led to the Sanghi Industries sale and how Ambuja benefits from it

Ambuja has mentioned that their goal of 140 MTPA capacity by 2028 will be achieved ahead of time.
Adani Group's Ambuja Cements has decided to acquire a 56.74 percent stake in Gujarat-based Sanghi Cements at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.
The company will also be acquiring an additional 26 percent stake through an Open Offer from public shareholders of Sanghi Industries. Ambuja, funding this acquisition through internal accruals, will be completing this transaction in the next 3-4 months.
But what triggered the sale of Sanghi Industries?
Sanghi Industries has clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA and cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA. The company reported an operating loss of Rs 14 crore in financial year 2023.
A key reason for this was the elevated finance costs, which stood at Rs 238 crore for financial year 2023 from Rs 82 crore in financial year 2022.
As of June 2023, the Sanghi's promoters had 72.72 percent stake in the company. However, 98.88 percent of that is pledged, which means nearly all of the promoter holding in the company is pledged.
What Are Ambuja Cements' Plans?
Ambuja's capacity at the end of 2023 stood at 67.5 million tonnes. The company has laid out plans to expand its overall capacity to 140 million tonnes by 2028.
The company in May announced that it will be expanding its Clinker capacity by 8 million tonnes across its Bhatapara and Maratha units. The capacity expansion projects will enable production of Blended Green Cement of 14 million tonnes, post all requisite approvals.
These mix of brownfield and greenfield expansion projects are expected to be commissioned within the next 24 months.
With Sanghi Industries' limestone reserves of a billion tonnes, Ambuja will increase the cement capacity at Sanghipuram to 15 MTPA in the next two years. It also aims to make Sanghi the lowest cost producer of Clinker in the country.
As of the June quarter, Ambuja's cash and equivalents on its books stood at Rs 11,886 crore. The management has mentioned that internal accruals are sufficient to fund the Rs 46,000 crore capex needed to double Ambuja's capacity in five years.
Impact On Ambuja's Capacity Goal
How Does The Deal Benefit Both Ambuja And ACC?
How does the deal benefit Sanghi?
Impact On the Industry
