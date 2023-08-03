Explained: What led to the Sanghi Industries sale and how Ambuja benefits from it

Ambuja has mentioned that their goal of 140 MTPA capacity by 2028 will be achieved ahead of time.

Adani Group's Ambuja Cements has decided to acquire a 56.74 percent stake in Gujarat-based Sanghi Cements at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.

The company will also be acquiring an additional 26 percent stake through an Open Offer from public shareholders of Sanghi Industries. Ambuja, funding this acquisition through internal accruals, will be completing this transaction in the next 3-4 months.

But what triggered the sale of Sanghi Industries?

Sanghi Industries has clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA and cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA. The company reported an operating loss of Rs 14 crore in financial year 2023.

A key reason for this was the elevated finance costs, which stood at Rs 238 crore for financial year 2023 from Rs 82 crore in financial year 2022.

As of June 2023, the Sanghi's promoters had 72.72 percent stake in the company. However, 98.88 percent of that is pledged, which means nearly all of the promoter holding in the company is pledged.

What Are Ambuja Cements' Plans?

Ambuja's capacity at the end of 2023 stood at 67.5 million tonnes. The company has laid out plans to expand its overall capacity to 140 million tonnes by 2028.

These mix of brownfield and greenfield expansion projects are expected to be commissioned within the next 24 months.

With Sanghi Industries' limestone reserves of a billion tonnes, Ambuja will increase the cement capacity at Sanghipuram to 15 MTPA in the next two years. It also aims to make Sanghi the lowest cost producer of Clinker in the country.

As of the June quarter, Ambuja's cash and equivalents on its books stood at Rs 11,886 crore. The management has mentioned that internal accruals are sufficient to fund the Rs 46,000 crore capex needed to double Ambuja's capacity in five years.

Impact On Ambuja's Capacity Goal

Ambuja's capacity now increases to 73.6 MTPA post this deal

Adani Group's capacity will now be 101 MTPA by 2025

How Does The Deal Benefit Both Ambuja And ACC?

A key benefit for both ACC and Ambuja will be that it will help their expansion plans into the Western Markets of India. The Western part of the country accounts for 14 million tonnes or 20 percent of combined capacity.

Having good limestone reserves is key for any cement company's expansion plans. Sanghi Industries has high mineral grade limestone, which has purity of over 90 percent.

Ambuja gets good expandable capacity at a decent valuation of $100 per tonne at 6.1 MTPA capacity.

Lastly and the most basic one, the acquisition will add to Ambuja's plans of doubling their existing cement capacity by 2028.

How does the deal benefit Sanghi?

Ambuja will be acquiring 56.74 percent stake from its promoters

Promoters get a good deal as they were unable to scale up

Sanghi shareholders will also be pleased to have a strong promoter

Shares of Sanghi have nearly tripled from their 52-week low.

Impact On the Industry

Consolidation in the industry is normally read positively

Need to see how pricing trends emerge in the Gujarat market as there will now be more supply.