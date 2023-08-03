Ambuja Cements to acquire 56.74% stake in Sanghi Industries at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore

Ambuja Cements has also entered into an inter-corporate deposit agreement with Sanghi Industries, under which it will provide an unsecured inter-corporate deposit worth Rs 300 crore to Sanghi, in one or more tranches for general corporate purposes.

Ambuja Cements Ltd., now part of Gautam Adani's Adani Group will be acquiring a majority stake in Sanghi Industries, the company mentioned in an exchange filing.

The pan-India cement manufacturer will be acquiring 14.65 crore shares, amounting to a 56.74 percent stake in Saurashtra-based Sanghi Industries at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.

As of the June quarter, promoters of Sanghi Industries held a 72.72 percent stake in the company, most of which is pledged.

The acquisition also triggers an open offer, under which, Ambuja will be acquiring an additional 6.71 crore shares or 26 percent of the voting share capital at Rs 114.22 per share from the public shareholders of the company. This price is a 14 percent premium to the Sanghi Industries' closing price on Wednesday.

The ICD agreement does not provide for any special rights, such as the right to appoint directors, first right to share subscription in case of issuance of shares, right to restrict any change in capital structure etc.

Sanghi Industries has an overall capacity of 6.6 MTPA of clinker and cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA. The company's Sanghipuram unit is India's largest single-location cement and clinker unit by capacity, with a captive jetty and captive power plant.

With this acquisition, Ambuja's capacity will now increase to 73.6 MTPA. The company has a goal of taking its capacity to 140 MTPA by 2028 and it said that the same would be achieved ahead of time.

"Our aim is to make Sanghi Industries Ltd. the lowest cost producer of clinker in the country," Ambuja said in a statement. Ambuja also aims to increase the cement capacity at Sanghipuram to 15 MTPA in the next two years.

Ambuja Cements in the June quarter had reported total sales volumes of 9.1 MT compared to a CNBC-TV18 poll of 8.5 MT. Volume growth of the quarter stood at 23 percent compared to the same period last year.

The company's net profit at Rs 645 crore was in-line with expectations of Rs 639 crore. Revenue and operating profit for the quarter were slightly higher than estimates of the CNBC-TV18 poll.

Shares of Ambuja Cements are trading 2.8 percent higher at Rs 474, while those of Sanghi Industries are locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent.