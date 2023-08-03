Sanghi Industries' operating profit per tonne will match Ambuja's in two years, says Karan Adani

The plan is on increasing the cement capacity towards 15 MT within the next 24 months. The total capex for expanding from 10 MT to 15 MT would be Rs 3,000 crore.

Ambuja Cements is aiming for its latest acquisition Sanghi Industries to deliver an operating profit of Rs 1,000 per tonne in the next 24 months.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Ambuja Cements Director Karan Adani said that within the next two years, the EBITDA per tonne of Sanghi will match that of Ambuja. "There is a possibility that within 24 months we will look at Sanghi Industries delivering Ebitda/tonne of Rs 1,000," Adani said.

The acquisition also triggers an open offer, under which, Ambuja will be acquiring an additional 6.71 crore shares or 26 percent of the voting share capital at Rs 114.22 per share from the public shareholders of the company. This price is a 14 percent premium to the Sanghi Industries' closing price on Wednesday.

Ambuja plans on increasing its cement capacity to 10 MT by March 2023. Adani said that this will entail a move of Rs 500 crore. The plan is on increasing the capacity towards 15 MT within the next 24 months. The total capex for expanding from 10 MT to 15 MT would be Rs 3,000 crore.

The cement company is also looking to proceed with its already announced Mundra expansion. Adani said that the acquisition of Sanghi and the expansion of Mundra will both serve different markets.

"If you see Sanghi is predominantly plant which will be running on coastal routes and it will be serving the markets of Saurashtra of South Gujarat, of Mumbai, Karnataka, Kerala so, it is a predominantly a coastal route strategy. Whereas, Mundra the plant will be more on the railway front," Adani said.

"So, it will be tap tapping the hinterland of Gujarat, North Gujarat, and up to central Gujarat, so up to Ahmedabad and that that also is a significant market. So, it's two different geographies and two different markets that we will be tapping through both these plants," he added.

Ambuja Cements has a target of doubling its cement capacity to 140 MT by 2028. Post this acquisition, its capacity will move up to 73 MT. The combined Adani Group aims to have 101 MT cement capacity by 2025. The cement company further said that the target of 140 MT will be achieved ahead of time.

"The remaining 40 million tonne – 100 percent of it is organic. Anything above and beyond that we would look at as in when the inorganic opportunity comes. But the 40 million tonne is predominantly fully organic," Adani said.

