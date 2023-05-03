Ambuja Cements beats estimates in Q4 but analysts say near-term growth likely to remain low

2 Min(s) Read
Morgan Stanley believes Ambuja Cements’ medium-term expansion plans are intact, but near-term growth shall remain low. It expects profitability to improve with group synergies playing out.
Ambuja Cements' standalone profit, revenue and margin for the January to March 2023 quarter came in higher than CNBC-TV18 poll projections, yet global brokerage Morgan Stanley believes the company's near-term growth shall remain low.
The total sales volumes of the cement maker, which is now part of the Adani Group, at 8.1 mt for the quarter too beat poll estimate of 7.65 mt. Ambuja Cements CEO Ajay Kapur said the company reported a “strong performance” driven by strategic initiatives on business excellence, operational efficiencies and synergies.