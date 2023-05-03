Breaking News
Bombay Burmah shares fall 6% on Go First exposure
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAmbuja Cements beats estimates in Q4 but analysts say near term growth likely to remain low

Ambuja Cements beats estimates in Q4 but analysts say near-term growth likely to remain low

Ambuja Cements beats estimates in Q4 but analysts say near-term growth likely to remain low
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Kanishka Sarkar  May 3, 2023 9:53:45 AM IST (Published)

Morgan Stanley believes Ambuja Cements’ medium-term expansion plans are intact, but near-term growth shall remain low. It expects profitability to improve with group synergies playing out.

Ambuja Cements' standalone profit, revenue and margin for the January to March 2023 quarter came in higher than CNBC-TV18 poll projections, yet global brokerage Morgan Stanley believes the company's near-term growth shall remain low.

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The total sales volumes of the cement maker, which is now part of the Adani Group, at 8.1 mt for the quarter too beat poll estimate of 7.65 mt. Ambuja Cements CEO Ajay Kapur said the company reported a “strong performance” driven by strategic initiatives on business excellence, operational efficiencies and synergies.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X