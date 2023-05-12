Ambuja Cement places order for expansion of clinker capacity by 8 MT

Ambuja Cement on Friday announced that it has placed orders to expand its clinker capacity by 8 million tonnes. The capacity expansion will take place at Bhatapara and Maratha units on highest ESG standards with 42 MW of WHRS, provision to utilize 50 percent AFR and provision to operate on green power.

Live Tv

Loading...

The Adani Group’s cement and building material company has said that the capacity expansion projects will enable production of Blended Green Cement of 14 million tonnes, post all requisite approvals. These projects will generate substantial value to the existing business and enable more employment and growth opportunities in the states, beneficial for all stakeholders.

The company says that these projects are expected to be commissioned in 24 months and the CAPEX will be funded from internal accruals.